Man airlifted to hospital after hay bale rolls over on him, causing crush injuries

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was seriously injured in a farm accident in Co Clare this evening.

The incident happened at around 7pm at a farm in Fanore in the north of the county. It is understood a hay bale rolled over the man.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to respond to the scene and assist the National Ambulance Service.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, which had been returning from a training exercise in Galway Bay, was also tasked and requested to land on the beach in Fanore where Coast Guard members had secured and marked a landing zone.

Ambulance paramedics and Coast Guard volunteers stretchered the casualty to the helicopter before he was airlifted to Shannon Airport. From there he was transported to by road to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The man is understood to have sustained crush injuries in the accident.