Man accused of 'tiger' kidnapping set to defend himself without solicitor

A man charged with falsely imprisoning the son of a post mistress and demanding a ransom for his safe return, has been refused bail.

Zachary Coughlan Ryan (aged 38) of Brennan's Row, Catherine Place, Limerick, is charged with kidnapping Stephen Cusack, who was aged 19 at the time, and Niall Reddan, aged 21.

During a bail application at Limerick Circuit Court, where he is awaiting trial, Mr Coughlan Ryan indicated he would be defending himself without a solicitor or senior counsel.

The tiger kidnapping is alleged to have occurred at Caisleann na hAbhainn, Castletroy, Limerick, on August 19, 2012.

During a bail application in Limerick today, it was heard the injured parties were kidnapped by a gang, had their hands tied, and driven to a derelict property.

Outlining the alleged facts, State prosecutor John O'Sullivan said the two young men were "threatened with violence by the culprits".

It is alleged that Niall Reddan was released by the gang and told to go to Mr Cusack's parents, who ran the post office, and tell them about the ransom demand.

"The purpose was to extort money from Mrs Cusack and or the post office," Mr O'Sullivan said.

It's alleged Stephen Cusack was guarded by a 17-year-old male while two other members of the gang drove off in a truck.

Mr Cusack then "broke free from his hand ties and raised the alarm" Mr O'Sullivan said.

The State said it will be alleged that a sock used to gag Mr Cusack was for to contain DNA belonging to the accused.

Defence solicitor John Devane said this would be strenuously contested" by his client.

Detective Garda Michael Lamb, Henry Street garda station told the court he believed Mr Coughlan Ryan would commit further crimes, intimidate witnesses, and flee the jurisdiction, if he was granted bail.

The accused disputed these claims.

Judge Tom O'Donnell remanded the accused in custody to May 9th for a plea or a trial date.

"I'm looking forward to beating the case," Mr Coughlan Ryan told the court.