Man accused of raping Tinder date in Dublin mountains

A man has gone on trial accused of raping a Tinder date in the Dublin Mountains in September 2014.

The man can't be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, who was a college student at the time.

In opening the case, prosecuting barrister Alex Owens said the accused and his alleged victim matched on Tinder in early September 2014.

He told the jurors they’ll hear evidence of them messaging through the online dating app and WhatsApp before meeting on the 11th of that month

She claims she was picked up by the accused who then drove them to McDonalds for coffee and ice cream.

Afterwards, the jury heard it will be alleged that he then drove her up the Dublin Mountains where he made a sexual advance that was rebuffed.

Mr. Owens said she claimed he then became extremely angry and ordered her out of the car before driving away.

He said she was stuck up there with no way of contacting her friend who was waiting back their flat.

He finished by saying it is the prosecution’s case that the accused then returned, told her to get into the car and drove her up a forest where he raped her.

The man, who’s in his 30s, denies the charge.