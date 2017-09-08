Man accused of Noel Kirwan's murder returned for trial to Special Criminal Court

A 26-year-old Dublin man will face trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court for the murder of Noel Kirwan, writes Alison O'Riordan.

Jason Keating, of Lower Main Street, Rush, Co. Dublin is charged with the murder of Noel Kirwan (62) outside his house at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on December 22, 2016.

At today's brief hearing, for which Mr Keating was excused, a State solicitor told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had an application for Mr Keating to be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

The DPP can direct an accused face trial in the non-jury court if it deems “the ordinary courts are inadequate for effective administration of justice”.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Cormac Dunne and Judge Ann Ryan, made the order.