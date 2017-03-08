Man accused of murdering woman he claims was threatening to tell his wife he cheated

A man has gone on trial accused of murdering a woman he claims was threatening to tell his wife that he had cheated on her over Christmas 2014.

Roy Webster, a cabinet maker from Ashbree in Ashford, Co. Wicklow pleaded guilty to Anne Shortall’s manslaughter but this was not accepted by the DPP.

Paul Greene, who is prosecuting, told the jury the case will begin with events on December 20 2014 when Roy Webster met Anne Shortall in a pub.

She was going through a divorce at the time and the court heard they had sex back in her flat that night.

Mr. Greene said she owed thousands in rent and bills and later contacted Mr. Webster to tell him she was pregnant and needed money for a termination.

He said Mr. Webster was married with one child at the time and his wife was due to give birth a few weeks later.

The court heard he met Anne in his work van on April 3rd 2015 and drove her to The Murrough, Co. Wicklow where he beat her with a hammer.

Mr. Greene said it will be alleged that she threatened to reveal all about what happened over Christmas.

He said the jury will hear that he tied her up with duct tape and left her body at a work station at his home where he spent the weekend with his family.

Mr. Webster has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter – a plea that was rejected by the DPP.