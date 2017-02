Man accused of murdering former partner pleads not guilty

A man has pleaded not guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Dublin.

Vesel Jahiri of Louth Village, Dundalk, Co. Louth denies the murder of Anna Finnegan at her home in Clonsilla in September 2012.

He has also denied assault causing harm to her brother Karl.

A jury of eight men and four women has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin to hear his trial which is due to begin hearing evidence on Thursday.