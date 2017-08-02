Man accused of facilitating human trafficking through Dublin Airport granted legal aid

A judge has overturned a decision to refuse legal aid to an Aer Lingus worker accused of facilitating human trafficking through Dublin Airport.

Frederick Cham, a Chinese man who was living in Celbridge, Co. Kildare at the time, has been in custody since his arrest in January.

Mr. Cham was refused legal aid at district court level and Gardaí objected to a renewed application before the Circuit Court.

They claim he has not fully disclosed his assets and made reference to two specific accounts in the UK and Hong Kong.

Judge Karen O’Connor raised concerns about the lack of detail provided but said she was also aware he was facing very serious charges and a trial that could take up to two weeks.

She said legal representation was therefore desirable and granted legal aid.

Mr. Cham’s case will be mentioned again in October.

Another Chinese national, Xing Wang, was arrested on suspicion of having a false passport at Dublin Airport as well as failing to produce an ID and of not presenting himself to an immigration officer on arrival.