Man accused of assault on baby girl in Cork

A man is due to appear in court in Cork charged in connection with an alleged assault on a 10-week-old baby girl.

The man was arrested in Cork city this morning and is scheduled to appear at a special sitting of Clonakilty Court later today.

The alleged assault took place in March this year, when the baby girl suffered severe head injuries and other broken bones during the incident.

The baby, who has an address in Co Louth, is still receiving 24-hour care in Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of how the infant received her injuries.