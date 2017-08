Gardaí are looking for any information concerning the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man in Co Clare.

James Shannon from Inagh in Co Clare was last seen at approximately 1am on Saturday, August 26.

He was wearing dark trousers and a dark top and is said to walk with a distinctive limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kilrush on 065 7077002.