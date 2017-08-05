Man, 40, hospitalised with facial stab wounds in Louth

A man in his 40s has been stabbed a number of times in County Louth.

Gardaí are investigating the assault that happened at Cloonanna, Knockbridge at around 10.45pm last night.

It is believed the man received injuries to his face when he was confronted by a number of youths.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The scene was preserved and CCTV from the area has been viewed as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.