Man, 40, dies after motorcycle crashes into van in Cork

A man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a van in Cork.

The man who is said to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal collision occured at Doctor Barry's Bridge, Rathcormac, Co Cork around 7.45am.

The van driver was uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí are currently at the scene where the body remains.

The road has been closed for technical eximation and diversions have been put in place. Gardaí in Fermoy are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 025-82100.