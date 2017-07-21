Man, 29, due in court over the murder of Dermot Byrne last weekend

A 29 year old man is due in court later, charged in connection with the murder of Dermot Byrne in Dublin.

The 56 year died following an assault in Swords last weekend.

The father of three was found injured on North Street at around 3am on Sunday morning.

Garda forensics at the scene of the attack yesterday. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 29-year-old man was first arrested in connection with the death earlier this week but was released without charge.

However, yesterday he was re-arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

He is being detained at Swords Garda Station and is due before Dublin District Court later this morning.

Mr Byrne, from Swords, was a well-known pool player and gardaí are treating his death as murder.

The Irish Blackball Association, which organises tournaments and runs the sport in the Republic of Ireland, posted the tribute on its Facebook page saying: "The Irish Pool World has lost one of its own.

"The Irish Blackball Association on behalf of every player who has ever met Dermot wish to convey their deepest sympathies to his family on this most tragic loss.

"Dermot will be missed by everyone he met.

"He was one of the nicest and most genuine people anyone could wish to meet. A true gentleman who never had a cross word with any soul.

"Rest in peace my friend."