Man, 27, killed in road accident on Dublin’s N7 this morning

A 27 year old man has been killed in a road traffic accident in Dublin this morning.

Gardai say the man was walking on the N7 when he was struck by an SUV at Junction 3 Brownsbarn, he pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Tallaght Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the scene.

Gardaí wish to appeal for any witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01.6667600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.