Man, 21, charged in relation to fatal stabbing in Clare

Update 7pm: Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing which occurred at Marion Estate, Kilkee, Co Clare at approximately 1.15am on Sunday morning have charged one man, aged 21, in relation to the incident and he will appear before Ennis District Court, tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

The two other men, arrested in relation to the investigation have been released without charge from Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Update 3.06pm: The Garda Armed Support Unit has been requested to carry out patrols in the Kilkee area of County Clare.

It follows the fatal stabbing of a 25 year old man in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Superintendent John Galvin of Kilrush Garda Station confirmed this afternoon that patrols were taking place after a house in the area was attacked, with damage done to windows.

A van that was parked nearby was also damaged.

Gardaí believe that these incidents may be linked to the stabbing and are following a line of inquiry.

Three men remain in custody this afternoon and it’s believed that there were several people present at the time of the attack.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Earlier: Gardaí in Clare are continuing to question three men after a 25-year-old man died in a stabbing in Kilkee on Sunday morning.

Karl Haugh died after an altercation in the Marian Estate in Kilkee at around a 1.15am on Sunday morning.

Gardaíi are conducting house to house inquiries and are examining CCTV footage form the area.

Superintendent John Galvin, from Kilrush Garda Station told Clare FM they would like to speak to anyone with information.

"Anybody out there who has any information to offer us, no matter how slight they may think that information is, call us in Kilrush Garda station," he said.

"No matter how insignificant you might think that information is, call us and let us decide."