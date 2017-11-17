Male cyclist dead following fatal collision with truck in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a truck earlier this afternoon in Dublin.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm at White Church Road, Rathfarnham.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body currently remains at the scene which has been sealed off to facilitate the Garda Forensic Investigators.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Gardaí are appealing for witness to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-666500, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.