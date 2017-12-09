Majority want greater access to abortion, according to poll

A majority of people want to see a change in the Constitution to allow for greater access to abortion.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos poll shows 62% are in favour of legislating for wider access to a termination.

While 26% say they would like no change to the current laws.

The poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday of this week among a representative sample of 1,200 voters aged 18 and over in face-to-face interviews at 100 sampling points in all constituencies.

The Oireachtas committee considering the issue is due to issue its final report on December 20th on how the government should proceed ahead of a planned referendum next summer.