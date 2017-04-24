Majority of farmers would vote Fine Gael in a general election

Fine Gael is the farmers' party of choice, according to a new survey.

Website FarmIreland.ie found that almost a third of farmers would vote Fine Gael in a general election.

The second most popular party is Fianna Fail, with 25% of their votes, however 22% didn't know who they would back.

Researchers spoke to a thousand people face-to-face and also asked how far they would go to protect themselves.

40% of farmers said they kept a gun in their house, while 72% said they would use it to defend themselves.