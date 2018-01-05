Major delays to trains at Heuston Station following ’tragic incident’

Back to Ireland Home

Hundreds of commuters are having their travel plans disrupted as there are no trains leaving Heuston Station in Dublin at present.

Irish Rail says it is due to a tragic incident on the line north of Sallins station.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Iarnrod Éireann spokesman Barry Kenny says a train travelling from Galway to Heuston struck and fatally injured a woman on the Sallins station line.

Digital desk
KEYWORDS: Irish Rail, Heuston Station, Sallins

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland