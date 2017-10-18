Major change coming to Ireland's adoption laws

Tomorrow will bring a major change to Ireland's adoption laws.

From tomorrow, any couple, gay or straight, who've been living together for at least three years can apply to adopt a child.

Previously only married couples or individuals qualified.

Patricia Carey is from the Adoption Authority of Ireland said it is a 'good benchmark".

"Three years for a couple living together, financially committing to each other is a good benchmark that people can then apply," she said.

"It only means they can apply to adopt - they have to get a rigorous assessment. It opens up new types of families and we're really looking for parents for children not children for parents," she said.