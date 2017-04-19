Lunchtime protest at Dublin hospital as nurses ballot for industrial action

Hundreds of psychiatric nurses at St Patrick's Hospital in Dublin will begin balloting for industrial action today over the closure of a pension scheme.

Staff say the decision to shut down the defined benefit scheme reneges on a deal reached with management in 2014.

St Patrick's Mental Health Services has claimed the scheme's 'financial position' was likely to deteriorate but it would honour the terms of the funding agreement.

The Psychiatric Nurses' Association will stage a second lunchtime protest today outside the hospital.

General Secretary Peter Hughes said staff are angry at the lack of consultation.

“This was a unilateral decision by the hospital management to close the scheme. They did inform staff afterwards that they were closing it but there was no consultation prior to the closure and it reneges on an agreement between the hospital, the pensions board and the trustees.

“Obviously if there was going to be any changes or a winding up of the scheme surely there should have been consultation.”