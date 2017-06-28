Lucky player scoops €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1 draw

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,352,232.

However, one lucky player scooped €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

No news yet on where the winning ticket was sold.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 28, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 15
    • 23
    • 27
    • 34
    • 36
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 14
    • 19
    • 32
    • 33
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,352,232

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 45
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.

    • 13
    • 19
    • 22
    • 25
    • 26
    • 30
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 18
    • 33
    • 36
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 45



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 45
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 19
    • 22
    • 25
    • 26
    • 30
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 33
    • 36
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 45



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 39
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 33
    • 2



