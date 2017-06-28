Lucky player scoops €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1 draw
28/06/2017 - 20:54:15Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,352,232.
However, one lucky player scooped €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
No news yet on where the winning ticket was sold.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 15
- 23
- 27
- 34
- 36
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 12
- 14
- 19
- 32
- 33
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,352,232
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 29,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 10
- 15
- 25
- 34
- 45
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.
- 13
- 19
- 22
- 25
- 26
- 30
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 18
- 33
- 36
- 38
- 40
- 46
- 45
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 10
- 15
- 25
- 34
- 45
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 19
- 22
- 25
- 26
- 30
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 33
- 36
- 38
- 40
- 46
- 45
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 10
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 39
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 9
- 10
- 14
- 24
- 27
- 33
- 2
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
WATCH: Shocking footage shows sulky crash in Kilkenny
An alarming video of a sulky crash showing the driver being flung into the air has appeared online.
Gardaí ask for help in finding girl missing for nearly a fortnight
Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Cabinet signs off on bin charge system that dumps flat-rate charges
The Cabinet has signed off on a new system of bin charges which it says will offer more flexibility for customers.
No 'Fair Deal' for man separated from wife of 63 years: 'I pray, and then I cry'
“The fact is we just love each other...It’s a nightmare for me. And it’s a nightmare, I’m sure, for my lovely wife."
Man who saved woman and two kids from drowning in River Lee said he could see kids scratching at window
A man who saved a woman and her two children from drowning in their car in the River Lee said he was just in the right place at the right time, writes Eoin English.
Seven cars broken into at popular spot in Wicklow Mountains
Wicklow Uplands Council are advising car owners to be vigilant after seven cars were broken into at a popular beauty spot in the Wicklow Mountains over the weekend, writes William O'Toole.
Grenfell Tower-type cladding used in Cork County Hall
The same cladding used in the multi-fatality Grenfell tower block in London was installed at County Hall, the headquarters of Cork County Council, writes Sean O’Riordan.
Wicklow school 'devastated' after pupil Laura Dempsey drowned in Crete
Latest: A school in County Wicklow has described the death of one of its students as "devastating".
Join the conversation - comment here