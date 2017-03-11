Lucky player scoops €116,251 in Lotto draw
There was one no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,999,285.
However, one lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €116,251.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 11, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 13
- 21
- 27
- 33
- 35
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 3
- 12
- 24
- 26
- 29
- 23
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,999,285
- 3
- 11
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 1
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 21
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 41
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 10
- 31
- 39
- 41
- 43
- 28
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 1
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 21
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 41
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 10
- 31
- 39
- 41
- 43
- 28
