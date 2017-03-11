Lucky player scoops €116,251 in Lotto draw

There was one no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,999,285.

However, one lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €116,251.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 11, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 13
    • 21
    • 27
    • 33
    • 35
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 23



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,999,285

    • 3
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 21
    • 34
    • 35
    • 36
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 31
    • 39
    • 41
    • 43
    • 28



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 21
    • 34
    • 35
    • 36
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 31
    • 39
    • 41
    • 43
    • 28



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

