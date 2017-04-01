Lucky EuroMillions player in Galway €500k richer today

Although there was no winner of last night’s €58,432,586 EuroMillions jackpot, one lucky player in Galway is €500,000 richer today after scooping the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold the day before the draw in the heart of the Gaeltacht.

It was bought at the popular Siop Dowd Esso Service Station in Carna, Connemara.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets.

If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.