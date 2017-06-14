Lucky escape for driver as car bursts into flames in Limerick

By David Raleigh

A motorist has had a lucky escape after their car burst into flames on the M7 Limerick to Dublin Road this morning.

Two men were seen by other motorists standing by the vehicle after it caught fire around 10.30am.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Five units of Limerick City and County Fire And Rescue Service are currently attending the blaze, on the southbound carriageway between Junction 27 (Birdhill) & Junction 28 (Castletroy).

A dramatic photograph apparently showing the fire in full blaze has been shared on the Garda Munster Checkpoints facebook page.

Chris Meehan posted online that there were "two lads standing by it".

Responding to queries from others if anyone was in the vehicle at the time, he said: "No think they were out of it.."

Ray McCann added: "Holy ****!".

AA Roadwatch tweeted: "Vehicle on fire on M7 s'bound btwn J27 Birdhill & J28 Castletroy...Care is needed as visibility may be affected."

In an updated tweet, it stated that a recovery vehicle was "en route" and that motorists traveling on the south bound carriageway of the motorway should "divert via Old N7 (R445) if possible".

There is also "heavy traffic" reported in the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.