Lucky escape for Clare sunbathers as car crashes onto popular beach

Dozens of holiday makers had a lucky escape this afternoon after a car ploughed over a low wall and crashed onto a beach in Co Clare.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm in Kilkee after the car suddenly moved forward across a 30 foot wide grassy area and over the wall.

According to eyewitnesses, there were two children in the black Saab at the time, but they managed to jump out of the car before it crashed over the wall.

Beneath the steps, dozens of people were enjoying their day by the seaside before they suddenly began to run in all directions.

They were alerted to the danger by the roars from other beachgoers who screamed: "Run! Run get out of the way!"

Two units of the Fire Brigade, an ambulance and Gardaí raced to the scene. Members of the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard also attended the incident.

While there were no injuries, although several people were treated for shock at the scene.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

"It's very fortunate that no one was injured however some people were treated by the ambulance paramedics for shock."