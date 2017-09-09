Lucky Dublin EuroMillions player scoops over €1m

Ireland has a new millionaire today following last night’s EuroMillions draw after one lucky Dublin player won €1,051,958.

The ticket was sold at the Spar store in the Triangle, Ranelagh in Dublin 6.

The National Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets as the excitement builds to find Dublin’s newest millionaire, who matched five numbers and a Lucky Star.

The winning numbers were: 09, 24, 42, 47, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 01 and 05. The EuroMillions jackpot of €28,504,963 wasn’t won and will roll on to next Tuesday’s draw.

Peter Dwan, who owns the Spar store in Ranelagh with his brother Stephen Dwan, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have sold the winning ticket and can’t wait to start spreading the word to our local customers”.

The lucky ticketholder is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Tonight’s Lotto jackpot is at an estimated €2m.