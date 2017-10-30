Lucky 13 won €865k-worth of scratch card and 'instant win' prizes in October

It was a case of lucky 13 for National Lottery Scratch Card and Instant Win Game (IWG) players who between them scooped a total of €865,000 in high level wins in October.

A National Lottery spokesperson said October was an exceptional month for high wins, with 13 players through the doors to collect mega cheques.

"Christmas came early for lots of very happy scratch card and Instant Win Game players who visited our winners room this month," a spokesperson said.

"One player went home with a cool €250,000 while two others left our offices €100,000 richer."

The biggest scratch card win of the month was €250,000 scored by a lucky player from Lahinch in Co. Clare on a Money Multiplier 40x scratch card, the top prize in the €10 game.

This was followed by two separate €100,000 wins.

One was the top prize on a €100,000 Diamonds scratch card won by a player from Blackrock in Dublin. The other €100,000 win was the top prize on the recently launched Christmas Countdown scratch card won by a player from Kilmacow in Co. Kilkenny.

Three amounts were collected by online players on IWGs.

The wins were spread out around the country with three from Dublin, two from Kilkenny, three online, and one each from Mayo, Clare, Galway, Offaly and Limerick.

The National Lottery launched its suite of special Christmas scratch card this month, with prizes totalling €8.8m.

They are the: €3 Hampers Sweets & Treats;

€10 Christmas Countdown;

€5 Merry Money, and;

€2 Cash Cracker.

Each week five lucky players will have the opportunity to win €1,000 on the 'second chance draw' by submitting a special code on the card.

The high level Octoberscratch card and IWG wins were: 1 Money Multiplier 40x of €250,000;

1 Christmas Countdown of €100,000;

1 €100,000 Diamonds of €100,000;

3 All Cash Platinum of €50,000 each;

3 Bingo Times 10 of €50,000 each;

1 All Cash Tripler of €30,000;

1 Sunny Money of €30,000 (online);

1 All Cash Spectacular of €25,000;

1 Money Multiplier x5 of €20,000 (online);

1 Money Multiplier x40 of €10,000 (online).

"Our Christmas scratch cards are always very popular to buy as seasonal gifts. And we remind players that, as with our draw based games, 30 per cent of all sales from scratch cards and IWG’s go back to Good Causes, supporting projects and individuals all over Ireland in the areas of health, sport, education, welfare, arts and heritage," the National Lottery spokesperson said.