'Luckiest family in National Lottery history' sell another big prize-winning ticket

A Mayo newsagents has been responsible for more than €16m of major lotto wins in 26 years after a ticket bought in one of their shops won the Daily Million draw yesterday.

The winning ticket was sold in Carey’s Newsagent on Main Street, Belmullet, Co. Mayo.

The shop in Belmullet has sold five top prizes in National Lottery games.

In 2016, they celebrated selling the winning ticket for a €13.8m Lotto jackpot, the eighth highest Lotto jackpot in the National Lottery’s 30-year history. They also sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize in 2015.

In 2012, the Belmullet shop sold a Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €350,000 and another Lotto jackpot of €710,422 in 1991. Now they can add a Daily Million winner from the 9pm draw last night.

The winning numbers for last night's Daily Million jackpot were: 23, 27, 29, 30, 33, 39 and the Bonus 5.

The Carey family have previously been dubbed the "luckiest family in National Lottery history" with three family members having sold winning National Lottery tickets worth more than €30m in three separate shops in Mayo, Galway and Dublin.