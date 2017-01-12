Luas operator launches recruitment campaign targeting women

Luas operator Transdev Ireland is launching a recruitment campaign specifically targeted at women.

It is aimed at encouraging female to join the company as drivers.

At the moment, there are only eight female drivers working for Luas, but the company says it wants to increase that number.

Applicants for driver jobs have predominately been from men in the past, however, the company is encouraging females to also apply.

Some of the benefits offered include, maternity leave, wedding leave and free Luas travel.