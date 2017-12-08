Luas Cross City to make its maiden voyage tomorrow

The Luas Cross City will make its maiden voyage across the Liffey in Dublin tomorrow.

The long-awaited tram track will link the Red and Green line.

It will only take 21 minutes to travel from Stephen's Green to Broombridge in Cabra.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Mary Fitzpatrick says it's going to be great for a forgotten part of Dublin.

She said: "The DIT have also made an investment there by the station, and there's a fantastic sports facility being developed there,"

"So all in all...the Luas is very welcome, and it is going add a really important dimension to the area."