Loyalist bonfire in Belfast while vigil took place for ‘pioneer of peacemaking’ Martin McGuinness

Preparations are continuing for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Derry.

A vigil was held last night as his remains were brought home to the Bogside.

Crowds sing "I wish I was back home in Derry" at candle lit vigil for Martin McGuinness in west Belfast. Vid by @Razorpix @PA pic.twitter.com/u1rn2YIwf3 — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) March 21, 2017

His funeral is due to take place tomorrow.

The Irish flag will fly at half mast at Leinster House tomorrow as Mr McGuinness is laid to rest.

Thousands gathered tonight in Belfast to remember Martin McGuinness #ThankYouMartin pic.twitter.com/4l5K5dyfia — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) March 21, 2017

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams was in Derry last night - and said he can understand comments from people like Norman Tebbit in the aftermath of Martin McGuinness's death.

“I think that is their entitlement. He did suffer and he is entitled to his opinion. I have a different opinion but I respect his.

“Martin was a pioneer of peacemaking who risked his own life to try and bring about the changes that were required. He was a freedom fighter.”

Father Gary Donegan, who has also been recognised for his own peacekeeping role, said the Sinn Féin leader had a complex life.

“He was very likable, a very personable guy. Quite often, even people who maybe hadn’t a lot of time for him prior to meeting him were almost disarmed by his personality.”

While crowds gathered to pay tribute to Martin McGuinness - others appeared to celebrate the senior Republican's death.

A number of Loyalists gathered in the Sandy Row area of Belfast to start a bonfire.

Some different scenes in Sandyrow as a Bonfire is lit to celebrate the death of Martin McGuinness - @BelTel pic.twitter.com/yJ9vTzbVIe — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) March 21, 2017

Some what of a celebratory mood in the loyalist Sandy Row area of Belfast tonight, which includes a bonfire and fireworks.#MartinMcguiness pic.twitter.com/FZTYU0M1HJ — PUL VIEWS (@P_U_L_Views) March 21, 2017

Church leaders from across the divide in the North have been paying tribute to Mr McGuinness.

The Catholic Bishop of Derry said he hopes people of all creeds reflect on his life in "ways that move all of us forward".

Reverend David Latimer of the First Derry Presbyterian Church became close friends with Martin McGuinness.

He said the role Martin McGuinness played in peace should be valued over the role he played in war and said he felt privileged to get the chance to say a personal goodbye.

“It was lovely to say a prayer with him about a week ago, I was in the ward. It was a real privilege to be there and we held hands tightly.

“Our visit finished with me saying a prayer as he held tight to me and I held tight to him.”