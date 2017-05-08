'Love 30' wants drivers to slow down to 30km per hour

Another major road safety campaign gets underway today.

'Love 30' is being promoted internationally by the UN, which wants drivers to slow down to 30 km per hour.

54 people have been killed so far this year on Irish roads.

Colm Ryder who is with the Dublin Cycling Campaign highlights the urgency to quit speed for good.

"Particularly in the teeth of what's happened in Ireland in the past couple of months, a lot of these accidents are just due to speed, people need to slow down," he said.