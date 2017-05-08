Lotto winners make contact; Service station to celebrate selling ticket with reduced fuel price offer

The National Lottery has said the joint winners of Saturday's €12m jackpot have been in touch with them.

The winning tickets, both quick picks, were bought in Topaz Service Station in Athlone, Co Westmeath and Mickey Joe’s Country Store in the small village of Umlagh in Donegal.

Arrangements are being made for the winners to collect their prizes.

The identities of the winners have not been made public but there is plenty of speculation flying around both places.

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin said: "We are delighted that the jackpot was shared. It is a huge amount of money that will make a difference to the winners' lives.”

Paula Keegan, store manager with the Topaz Service Station in Athlone, said she was thrilled to have sold one of the tickets that will share in the massive windfall.

"This is the first time we have sold such a large winning ticket," she said.

"This is a busy shop with lots of passing trade so while we would love if the winner was a local, it is a possibility that the ticket was purchased by someone passing through."

There will be even more people passing through the service station tomorrow, with Topaz celebrating the win by offering massively reduced fuel for a very limited time - precisely 61 minutes. The offer is available from 1.06pm.

Topaz director of retail operations Joanne D’Arcy said: “We are delighted to have sold a winning ticket to a lucky customer at our Athlone service station, and are even more delighted to celebrate this win by dropping our fuel prices to just 61c per litre for a limited time on Tuesday, 9 May.

“A jackpot win like this is great for not only the staff at Topaz in Athlone, but for the wider community, and we wanted to join in this celebration by offering a discount to our customers in the Westmeath area.”

The rollover jackpot of €12,344,809 almost matched the biggest Lotto win so far this year.

A syndicate from Dublin claimed the €12.85m top prize on March 1.