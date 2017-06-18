Lotto players in Mayo and Kerry urged to check tickets for winners of last night's draw

Lotto players in counties Mayo and Kerry are being urged to check their tickets after last night's draw threw up two winners of the Lotto Plus 1 worth €500,000 and Lotto Plus 2 worth €250,000.

An incredible 62,436 players won prizes across all three Lotto draws.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 Quick Pick ticket worth €500,000 was sold on Saturday at the Harbour Store, The Quay in Westport, Co. Mayo.

Christine Harrington, owner of the Harbour Store spoke of her joy as one of her customers scooped the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

“Since we got the call from the National Lottery to confirm our win last night, it’s been absolutely crazy in the shop.

"Word has spread throughout the town as people wake up to the news about the half million euro win.

"Yesterday was an exceptionally busy day for us in the store so we have no idea who the winner is. Along with our usual local customers, we also hosted hundreds of participants and officials of the Westport Triathlon event which took place yesterday.

"We’d like to congratulate the winner and I hope they enjoy their prize."

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were: 11, 16, 17, 20, 40, 45 and the Bonus number was 37.

Last night’s Lotto draws also produced a Lotto Plus 2 top prize winner of €250,000. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Supervalu store on Railway Road in Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

Lotto Plus gives players the chance to win €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1, €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 and entry into the Lotto Plus Raffle, all for just 50c extra per line.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were: 01, 17, 30, 33, 35, 43 and the Bonus number was 2.

There was no winner of Saturday’s €3.9 million jackpot. Tuesday’s Lotto jackpot is now heading for a life changing €4.5 million.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.