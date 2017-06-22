Lotto players in Dublin - check your tickets

Lotto players in Blanchardstown, Dublin, are being urged to check their tickets after last night’s Lotto draw produced a Lotto Plus 2 top prize winner of €250,000.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought on June 21 at the Spar, Waterville, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

There was extra joy for the lucky Spar shop as it marked its second big Lottery in the space of six months. It sold a winning €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket in December 2016.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers are: 09, 14, 17, 21, 25, 27 and the Bonus: 01.

This is the second Lotto Plus 2 top prize win this week following last Saturday’s Lotto draw which produced another €250,000 winner in Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

Lotto Plus gives players the chance to win €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1, €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 and entry into the Lotto Plus Raffle, all for just 50c extra per line.

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated €75 million.