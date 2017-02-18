Lotto numbers are in

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €10,664,222.

One lucky winner claimed just over €250,000 for matching five numbers plus the bonus.

There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 18, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 22
    • 29
    • 37
    • 38
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 26
    • 28
    • 30
    • 34
    • 38
    • 11



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €10,664,222

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 47,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €250,018.00

    • 27
    • 32
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. 

    • 2
    • 16
    • 22
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 39
    • 46
    • 43



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 27
    • 32
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 16
    • 22
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 39
    • 46
    • 43



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 18
    • 26
    • 29
    • 33
    • 34
    • 38
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 29
    • 31
    • 33
    • 7



