Lotto numbers are in
18/02/2017 - 21:01:39Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €10,664,222.
One lucky winner claimed just over €250,000 for matching five numbers plus the bonus.
There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 18, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 7
- 22
- 29
- 37
- 38
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 26
- 28
- 30
- 34
- 38
- 11
Lotto Results - Jackpot €10,664,222
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 47,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €250,018.00
- 27
- 32
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 16
- 22
- 29
- 36
- 47
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 28
- 39
- 46
- 43
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 27
- 32
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 16
- 22
- 29
- 36
- 47
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 28
- 39
- 46
- 43
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 18
- 26
- 29
- 33
- 34
- 38
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto.
- 10
- 11
- 16
- 29
- 31
- 33
- 7
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
LATEST: Irish woman charged with fiancé's murder in Sydney; will appear in court tomorrow
29-year-old David Walsh - who was originally from Enniscorthy in County Wexford - sustained a fatal stab wound to his neck at a house in western Sydney last night.
Kilkenny road-rage incident: 'If he got me out of the car he would have beaten me in front of the children'
A terrified mother was confronted by a man who started "rocking the car on the road" while she and four children were inside.
Reports: Irish man dies after being stabbed in Australia
An Irish man in his 30s has died after being stabbed in Australia according to reports.
Tributes pouring in for UCC student who died from meningitis
Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for 20-year-old UCC student Grainne O’Donnell who died of meningitis earlier this week.
Man dies in Kildare business park after being struck by articulated lorry
A man has died at work in a business park in Co. Kildare.
Hit and run: Woman critical after coach luggage door struck three pedestrians
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run that happened in Dublin earlier today.
Department of Foreign Affairs monitoring Norway accident, no reports of Irish casualties
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is continuing to monitor reports of an accident in Norway.
Dublin couple celebrate €250,000 Lotto win
One lucky Dublin couple had that Friday feeling after they collected a cheque for €250,000 at National Lottery offices today.
Join the conversation - comment here