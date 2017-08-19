Lotto jackpot heading for €9m; One winner of €500k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €8m.

However one person in the mid west won the €500,000 top prize in the Lotto Plus 1.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 19, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 36
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 10
    • 14
    • 30
    • 31
    • 35
    • 16



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,255,650

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 48,000 players won prizes.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 37
    • 40
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the mid west.

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 28
    • 38
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 37
    • 39
    • 41
    • 25



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 37
    • 40
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 28
    • 38
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 37
    • 39
    • 41
    • 25



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 24
    • 27
    • 29
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 20
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33
    • 34
    • 19



