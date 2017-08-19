Lotto jackpot heading for €9m; One winner of €500k
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €8m.
However one person in the mid west won the €500,000 top prize in the Lotto Plus 1.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 19, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 7
- 10
- 27
- 29
- 36
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 10
- 14
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 16
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,255,650
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 48,000 players won prizes.
- 3
- 12
- 19
- 23
- 37
- 40
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the mid west.
- 7
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 28
- 38
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 22
- 37
- 39
- 41
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 12
- 19
- 23
- 37
- 40
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 28
- 38
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 4
- 22
- 37
- 39
- 41
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 8
- 10
- 24
- 27
- 29
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 16
- 20
- 24
- 28
- 33
- 34
- 19
