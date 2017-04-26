Lottery punter to use winnings to buy new tractor

A Longford family who recently celebrated a €50,000 Congratulations scratch card win declared today that they intend to use some of their new-found cash to buy a new tractor for the family farm.

The lucky wife bought her prize winning scratch card in SuperValu Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Also through the doors of the National Lottery HQ today were a Galway father and daughter who picked up a cheque for €30,000 from a win on an All Cash Tripler scratch card.

The winning card was bought in Nestor’s Centra in Doughiska, Merlin Park, Galway.

The lucky father revealed how he almost threw the prize winning scratch card away.

“I’d gone into Nestor’s for my lunch and picked up a few scratch cards,” he said.

“When I got back into the van I couldn’t see any matches on the cards, so my friend said throw them in the bin.

“I said: ‘No I’ll bring them home and check them again just in case’.

“It’s the best double take I’ll ever make!’

Tonight’s mid-week Lotto Jackpot is set to hit the €10m mark. If a lucky player(s) numbers come up it would be the second highest jackpot win of the year, with €12.8m won.