Lottery prizes won in Cork and Monaghan

It was a bumper weekend for EuroMillions and Lotto players in Ireland this August Bank Holiday weekend with over a half million euro in top prizes won by two separate winners in Cork and Monaghan.

Players in Cork are being reminded to check their EuroMillions tickets from Friday night’s draw after a Match 5 + Lucky star prize of €257,084 was won.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Easons’s store in the Wilton Shopping Centre on Saturday, July 29.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were: 29, 30, 36, 40, 41 Lucky Stars: 02, 09.

Elsewhere, Monaghan may have been edged out of the GAA football championship yesterday but one lucky Monaghan Lotto player has something to celebrate after they won the €250,000 Lotto Plus prize in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the XL Store on the Dundalk Road in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

Owner of the XL Store in Carrickmacross, Shane Cassidy said: “It’s a fantastic win for the town and it’ll give the community here a great boost. The majority of our customers are local so I’d love to see one of them picking up this life changing prize.

“We had a fair bit of passing trade with the Monaghan football match in Croke Park yesterday so whoever the winner is, we wish them the very best of luck with their prize.”

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were: 02, 09, 15, 25, 32, 45 Bonus 38.

There was no winner of Saturday’s €6m Lotto jackpot. Wednesday’s rolling jackpot is now an estimated €6.5m.