Lord Mayor outlines how locals 'feel threatened' about giving information on Kinahan/Hutch feud

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says residents of the north inner city are too afraid to provide information on gangland feuds.

Brendan Carr says they are scared to come forward as they believe they would "pay a very serious price".

He has described the gangland war between the Kinahan and Hutch factions as "terrorism" saying it is leaving locals in fear.

The Lord Mayor says it impacts on what they will tell officers.

Mr Carr said: "A lot of the residents, where they might have information and would be able to assist, I just feel that they are intimidated, they feel threatened.

"They feel that if they give any information to the Gardaí, they would suffer."