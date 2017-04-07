Lord Mayor of Dublin says cars must be allowed in city centre for it to thrive

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says cars need to be allowed into the city centre for it to thrive.

Brendan Carr is against new cycle plans which would see traffic diverted away from the North Quays and through residential areas in Smithfield.

He says the suggestions by city councillors would send cars out to suburban shopping centres.

A proposed two-way cycle lane on the North Quays is part of major traffic changes in the capital.

But the Mayor says we can't neglect drivers.

"What we're trying to do is facilitate all users of the road. We're trying to facilitate cyclists, public transport, and people who bring their cars.

"There's a lot of people who need to bring their cars to the city for business in the city to thrive, a lot of people work in the city and bring their cars to work in the city," he said.