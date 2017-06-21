Longford man dies in Thailand road accident
An Irish man has died following a road accident in Thailand last night.
The man originally from Longford had been teaching English in the country for the last three years.
The 39-year-old is understood to have lost his life in an incident in the Chang Roi province in the north of the country last night.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the incident and is offering consular assistance to the family.
