Long delays at Dublin's children's hospitals as they see rise in patients with respiratory infections

Dublin's three children's hospitals are advising people to expect long delays at their Emergency Departments.

Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght say they are all trying to manage a rise in patients presenting with respiratory infections.

They have issued a joint statement to ask families of children with minor and less urgent complaints to see their GP first.

Their statement also said: "However if your child is seriously ill or injured or you are worried that their life may be at risk, please attend our ED and we will assess and treat your child as a priority."

The hospitals have apologised and say they are making every effort to improve the situation.