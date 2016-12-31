London fog delays flight in and out of Ireland

Air passengers are facing a fourth day of cancellations and delays because of thick fog in the UK.

Dozens of flights travelling into and out of Ireland have been affected.

The conditions have now started to improve.

Anyone intending to fly this weekend is being advised to check out their airline's website before heading to the airport.
