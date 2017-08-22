Lollipop people being trained in conflict management to deal with angry drivers

Ireland's Lollipop people are being trained in 'conflict management' .

As the new school year beings, they are embarking on a training programme to help defuse aggressive situations that may emerge on the roadside.

The training programme was originally designed to help pub and nightclub door staff handle drunk patrons.

Noel Gibbons is a Road Safety Education Officer and says it is as part of an effort to tackle the growing problem of aggressive drivers.

"It's a sad reflection on modern times, I suppose," he said.

"The motorists themselves are getting very impatient with the fact that they may be delayed by a couple of minutes by these young children crossing the road, and they are showing aggression towards the wardens."