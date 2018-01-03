Locals outraged as coursing club looks for hares amid search for missing person

A coursing club has attracted huge negative reaction on social media after it was claimed they were searching for hares while a nearby village was out searching for a missing person.

As volunteers from the local community were engaged in the search, members of the coursing club were scouring Oyster Island for hares.

A local resident, Medbh Gillard, posted a message on her Facebook page expressing her shock at the insensitivity of the coursers.

She explained that the club is not from Rosses Point.



If you cannot see the Facebook post above, click here.

She has also posted a picture of the hare catchers. Her post shocked locals and has been widely shared on social media.

Ms Gillard said on her facebook page: "So today. This is what a coursing club is at in Rosses Point. (The club is NOT from Rosses Point) Taking hares off Oyster island. When the entire village and surrounding villages are out searching for a missing person.

"They have been asked to at least show respect for the situation.

"But they are roaring and shouting like wild things. I have never seen such a blatant show of insensitive disgusting behaviour.

"They should be ashamed of themselves."

The post sparked a raft of negative reaction.