Locals in Belfast suburb heard murdered woman's screams, says MLA

Neighbours of a murdered woman who have CCTV fitted around their homes have been urged to let detectives review recordings.

Anne O'Neill, 51, died after being attacked at a house on Ardmore Avenue in Finaghy, Belfast in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Murder victim, Anne O'Neill

Sinn Féin MLA Mairtin O Muilleoir said that local people reported hearing a woman's screams around the time of the attack.

PSNI officers appealed for people who live in the area to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: "I am appealing for anyone who resides in the Ardmore Avenue and Ardmore Park area of Finaghy and who have CCTV installed at their address to contact detectives."

Spoke to residents & police at scene of murder of woman in Ardmore Park. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police. pic.twitter.com/q3f2xZsuKR — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) October 21, 2017

The murder inquiry is being led by officers at Musgrave police station.

The PSNI said two men, aged 23 and 27, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Ms O'Neill is understood to have suffered head injuries before she died.