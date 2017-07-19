Local residents secure High Court orders overturning Wexford wind farm planning permission

A number of local residents have secured High Court orders on consent quashing An Bord Pleanála’s approval of permission for a windfarm in Co Wexford, writes Ann O’Loughlin.

The residents legal costs will also be paid by the Board under the settlement of their case.

On consent of the Board, Mr Justice Charles Meenan this week granted orders quashing its approval for a development of three wind turbines and an electricity substation at Tominearly and Killegney, Clonroche Co Wexford.

The proceedings were also brought against the Minister for Housing and the State but, on consent of the sides, the claims against those parties were struck out with no order.

The case arose after permission was granted by the Board to Ballinclay Windfarms Ltd last November to build the turbines.

The developer had appealed to the Board after Wexford Councty Council in February 2016 refused planning permission for the development.

The Council’s refusal was for reasons including the turbines would create a significant visual intrsuion on the low-lying landcsape and would be contrary to Wind Energy Guidelines and the objectives of the Wexford County Developebnt Plan.

The eight residents, represented by solicitors Noonan Linehan Carroll Coffey, had challenged the Board’s decision on grounds including alleged failure to carry out a proper EIA of the development prior to taking the decision.

They also alleged failure to carry put a Strategic Environmental Assessment in line with the requirements of the relevant 2001 SEA Directive on assessment of certain plans and programmes for the environment.

The eight were among 130 people who lodged observations in relation to the planning application for the proposed wind farm.