Local campaign saves 42 trees in Dublin's Fairview Park

Almost 50 trees have been saved from the chop in Fairview in Dublin.

Thousands signed a petition against the move to fell the trees that line the footpath along the front of Fairview Park, which was to make room for a new cycle lane.

In an online petition signed by almost 13,000 people, locals said: "The very essence and character of Fairview is under threat and we need to protect it. We need to save these trees!"

Marino resident and originator of the online petition Edel Leahy said: "I am delighted that our sole objective of saving the Fairview trees has been achieved. The residents of the local area and wider public who supported our campaign deserve great credit. It shows that "people power" can work when a serious wrong is being proposed."

However, local Councillor Nial Ring said he was not sure many people would be happy with the alternative suggestion.

He said: "What they've come up with now seems to be a knee-jerk reaction.

"Forty-two of the forty-six trees around the kerb will not be touched, but now they're looking at taking away one of the traffic lanes from one of the busiest arteries in the country."

We have reached out to Dublin City Council for additional detail and comment.