Local Authorities reject almost 90% of vacant homes offered

Almost 90% of vacant houses and apartments offered to local authorities have been rejected.

New figures in today's Sunday Business Post reveal that of the 1,860 units offered to county and city councils, only 241 have been accepted.

Some 977 of those offered to housing agencies were units repossessed from their original owners by banks.

The Government is facing increasing criticism regarding the issue of housing, as it was revealed earlier this week that more than 8,000 people are homeless throughout the country.